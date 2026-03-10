Palghar: Plastic & Footwear Stocks Gutted As Massive Fire Devastates Scrap Warehouses In Nallasopara | Representative Image

Nallasopara: A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday in the Dhaniv Bagh area of Nallasopara East, destroying three to four warehouses.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in "Bhangar Galli" (Scrap Lane), located opposite the Dhaniv Bagh lake, around 4:20 AM.

The fire quickly escalated into a blaze due to the presence of highly inflammable materials, including scrap, plastic, and rubber footwear. Witnesses reported that the flames and thick clouds of black smoke were visible from a significant distance, triggering panic among local residents. The heat was so intense that it began affecting adjacent structures.

Upon receiving the alert, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) fire department dispatched. 3 Fire Engines, 4 Water Tankers.

Firefighters faced initial hurdles due to the narrow lanes leading to the site, which made it difficult to maneuver heavy equipment. However, after hours of strenuous effort, the team successfully brought the blaze under control.

According to fire officials, cooling operations are currently underway to ensure there are no reignitions. While the cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation, the financial impact is significant. No loss of life or injuries reported, Goods worth lakhs of rupees were completely reduced to ashes.

This incident follows a recent fire at Nallasopara Phata, raising further concerns about fire safety in the region's industrial and storage zones.

