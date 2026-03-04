Palghar Crime: 52-Year-Old Man Arrested In Yavatmal For Firing At Woman’s Father After Love Marriage Dispute In Boisar

Boisar Crime Detection Branch arrests a 52-year-old accused in Yavatmal for allegedly firing at a man following a dispute over a love marriage | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, March 4: The Boisar Crime Detection Branch has arrested a 52-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district in connection with a firing incident reported last month at Walve bus stop in Boisar police station limits, officials said on Wednesday.

Accused arrested after evading police

The accused, identified as Umesh alias Pralhad Gharat, a resident of Betegaon near Boisar, was apprehended on March 1 near Umarkhed in Yavatmal district after evading arrest for several days.

Dispute linked to love marriage

According to police, the incident stemmed from a dispute over a love marriage. Pritesh Suresh Warkhande, who worked at Gharat’s chicken shop in Betegaon, was allegedly in a relationship with a woman raised by the accused since her childhood.

Gharat had opposed the relationship. However, the couple went ahead and solemnised their marriage at a temple in Murbe despite his objections.

Accused allegedly opened fire on victim

Enraged over the marriage, Gharat allegedly barged into the Warkhande residence near Walve bus stop on the Betegaon–Mahagaon road at around 2 am on February 23.

Police said he fired a shot from a pistol at Pritesh’s father, Suresh Raja Warkhande, aiming at the back of his head in an attempt to kill him. The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Betegaon for treatment.

Family members assaulted during attack

The accused also allegedly assaulted Pritesh and his wife and attempted to throw chilli powder into their eyes before fleeing the scene.

Police launch manhunt

Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vikas Naik visited the spot and directed teams to trace the absconding accused.

Under the leadership of Police Inspector Sunil Jadhav, a special team of the Boisar Crime Detection Branch launched an extensive manhunt.

Accused traced using technical analysis

Investigators relied on confidential inputs, CCTV footage, and technical analysis to track Gharat’s movements. The team traced the truck in which he was travelling and located the accused near Bhosa-Kosdani in Umarkhed taluka, where he was taken into custody.

Also Watch:

Case registered under multiple laws

A case has been registered at Boisar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Arms Act. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/