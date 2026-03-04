 Palghar Crime: 52-Year-Old Dahisar Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Brutal Matricide After Domestic Quarrel
A sessions court sentenced 52-year-old Yogesh Shenoy to life imprisonment for murdering his mother Lalita in November 2018. Shenoy allegedly gave her sleeping pills, smothered her with a pillow, and slit her throat. He initially confessed, citing domestic disputes, but later denied the crime. The court rejected his claim, noting he failed to explain the murder.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A sessions court has sentenced 52-year-old Yogesh Shenoy, a Dahisar resident, to life imprisonment for murdering his mother in November 2018 after a domestic quarrel. The court said Shenoy failed to explain his mother’s murder while she

was under his care. On November 29, 2018, Shenoy allegedly mixed 30 sleeping pills into his mother Lalita’s milk and made her drink it. Around 2 am, he allegedly smothered her with a pillow and later slit her throat with a paper cutter. The next morning, he called the police and informed them about the murder.

article-image

Police found Lalita on a wooden cot and rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Shenoy initially confessed, claiming frequent quarrels and alleging her behaviour led to his wife leaving him and filing a divorce case in Goa. He was arrested based on his confession.

During the trial, Shenoy denied the charge and claimed unknown persons had killed his mother. The court rejected his claim, noting he failed to explain how an unidentified person could commit the crime in his presence without resistance or motive.

