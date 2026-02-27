 Palghar Crime: Man Stabbed To Death In Apartment Over Social Media DP Dispute In Nallasopara; Wife Witnesses Brutal Attack
A young man was allegedly stabbed to death in Nallasopara West following a dispute over a social media display picture. The attack occurred inside Sai Nidhi Apartment and was witnessed by the victim’s wife. Police have launched a detailed investigation.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
A fatal stabbing inside a Nallasopara apartment, reportedly triggered by a social media profile dispute, leaves residents of Palghar district shaken | Representational Image

Nallasopara, Feb 27: The wave of violence in the Vasai-Virar region continues unabated as another brutal murder was reported in Nallasopara early this morning. This incident marks a disturbing trend, following several killings in the locality over the past ten days.

The crime took place around 4:30 am on the ground floor of the Sai Nidhi Apartment in Hanuman Nagar, Nallasopara (West). According to reports, a young man identified as Aftab was confronted by an individual named Hasan.

Dispute allegedly over social media DP

In a shocking turn of events, Hasan allegedly attacked Aftab with a knife, stabbing him repeatedly. The victim was killed in front of his wife, who witnessed the entire ordeal.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind this horrific act was a dispute over a social media display picture (DP). What started as a verbal disagreement over a profile photo quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, ultimately leading to Aftab’s untimely death.

Police begin investigation

Local police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. They have taken custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. A formal investigation is underway. The recurring murders in the area have sparked significant concern among residents regarding the local law and order situation.

Police are currently recording statements from witnesses and the victim’s family to piece together the exact sequence of events leading up to the stabbing.

