Palghar: Peddlers use industrial godowns to store drugs

Drug traffickers are using industrial godowns to store and hide contraband in order to avoid detection, the recent antidrugs operations of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has revealed.

“A new modus operandi has come to light wherein the traffickers identify a secluded godown and store or hide the contraband therein to avoid detection,” said a senior NCB officer. This method was also revealed during a recent case cracked by the agency this week.

The agency raided premises at Sagar Industrial Estate in Palghar in which 353 grams of Ephedrine and one canister weighing 52 kilograms liquid chemical purported to be Propiophenone which is a raw material used for synthesis of Ephedrine.

The Ephedrine and pseudoephedrine are controlled substances under Narcotic Drugs and. Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) act and can be used for illicit manufacture of most dangerous party drugs like amphetamine and methamphetamine.