Coronavirus in Mumbai: Hospitals to check virus-cured for TB

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), TB and Covid-19 are both infectious diseases that primarily attack the lungs. Both diseases have similar symptoms - cough, fever and difficulty in breathing. “As the pandemic advances, more people of all ages, including TB patients, will be exposed to Covid-19,” reads the note released by WHO in May.

Dr Pranita Tipre, deputy health officer, TB, BMC, said they were thoroughly checking every corona patient for signs of TB and running sputum tests. However, she said, “So far, we have not diagnosed any recovered Covid-19 patients with TB.” However, the BMC has also added TB in its questionnaire for the door-to-door survey under its 'Your Family, Your Responsibility' plan.

Health activists and social workers have welcomed the move, stating it will help identify Covid-19 TB patients left undiagnosed. "When a patient is found Covid-positive, many hospitals don't run a sputum test for TB. So, there is no way to know if the person also has TB, as the symptoms are similar. Thus, it is important to check on these recovered patients, as TB has a longer incubation period with a slower onset of disease," said TB activist Ganesh Acharya.