Palghar: No CNG supply hampers manufacturing in Tarapur MIDC

File

Palghar: Maintenance and repair work of the CNG gas pipeline which is scheduled from Nov 27 to Dec 3, 2022, has halted the industrial production in many units based in Tarapur MIDC.

CNG gas is supplied in Tarapur MIDC by Gail India, with steel manufacturing giants like Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Viraj Alloys being the major consumers among 130 other medium and large-scale industries that use CNG as fuel in their manufacturing processes.

Meanwhile, the lack of CNG availability at two filling stations for vehicles in the Boisar area that cater to more than 1,000 auto-rickshaws and many private vehicles from Boisar and Palghar has affected the operations of public transport vehicles as well. Currently, 30-40% of auto-rickshaws in the area are off the roads.

Apart from the maintenance and repair work, the construction of the dedicated freight corridors (DFC) beside the existing Western Railway line is in progress on the east side. As a result, the existing CNG supply pipeline which was 3-4m below the ground has to be relayed at a depth of 8-10m as per safety norms set for the DFC.