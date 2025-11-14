Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Launches Free Anti-Rabies Drive, Urges Citizens To Help Eliminate Rabies By 2030

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) head office | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation has issued a public appeal urging citizens, volunteers, and animal welfare groups to participate in a large-scale anti-rabies vaccination campaign aimed at eliminating rabies by 2030.

Global Rabies Burden and Lack of Awareness

Rabies remains one of the world’s deadliest diseases, causing an estimated 59,000 human deaths annually across more than 150 countries, with 95% of cases occurring in Africa and Asia. Health officials stress that most fatalities occur due to a lack of public awareness about the disease and the essential post-exposure treatments.

Stray and Free-Roaming Dogs as Primary Carriers

Unvaccinated stray and free-roaming dogs are identified as the primary carriers responsible for transmission. To address this, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, has introduced the National Action Plan for Rabies Elimination (NAPRE), which focuses on systematic dog vaccination and timely post-exposure treatment as the core strategies to eventually eradicate the disease.

Free Anti-Rabies Shots Rolled Out Across Vasai-Virar

As part of this initiative, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, along with the Vasai Animal Husbandry Department and various NGOs, has begun offering free anti-rabies vaccinations for stray dogs across the Vasai-Virar region and the Palghar district.

Administration Appeals for Community Support

The administration has appealed to animal caregivers, feeders, volunteers, community workers, and housing societies to support the Rabies-Free Vasai-Virar campaign.

Those wishing to have stray dogs in their area vaccinated are requested to scan the provided QR code and fill out the linked form. The details submitted will be forwarded to partnering organisations, who will then contact applicants and carry out the vaccination process.

Vaccination to Follow NAPRE Protocol

All vaccinations will be administered in accordance with NAPRE Standard Operating Procedure – Annexure 7.

Contact Information for Assistance

For additional information, residents may contact the Community One Health Officer, Mission Rabies, at 9834177266.

