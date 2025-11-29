Palghar News: Vasai Factory Fire Destroys Property Worth Lakhs; No Casualties Reported

A representative picture | FPJ

Vasai: A fire broke out around midnight on Friday at Intertech Technology, an LED light manufacturing unit located in the Waliv area of Vasai.

Security Guards Alert Fire Department

At the time of the incident, only two security guards were present on the premises. As soon as the fire erupted, they immediately informed the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation’s Fire Department.

Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot

Upon receiving the alert, three fire tenders from the Municipal Corporation promptly arrived at the scene, and efforts to bring the blaze under control are underway.

Significant Property Damage, No Casualties

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. However, property worth lakhs of rupees inside the factory has been destroyed, resulting in a major financial loss for the company.

Cause of Fire Under Investigation

The fire department has begun an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

