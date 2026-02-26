Palghar News: Tensions Rise In Virar As Another Unidentified Body Is Found In Phulpada, Sixth Incident In 1 Week

Police and forensic teams investigate after the sixth unidentified body was found in Virar’s Phulpada area within a week | Representational Image

Virar, Feb 26: The discovery of an unidentified man’s body in the Phulpada area of Virar has once again sparked tension and fear throughout the locality. This marks the sixth such incident in just one week, raising serious concerns regarding the effectiveness of local law enforcement.

Body discovered, probe launched

Upon the discovery of the body, a wave of panic spread through the neighbourhood. Local residents immediately alerted the authorities, who arrived promptly at the scene. With the assistance of a forensic team, the police have taken custody of the body. An official investigation (panchnama) has been conducted, and further inquiries are currently underway.

Residents question policing

As the number of homicides continues to rise, citizens are questioning why the authorities have been unable to curb the criminal activity. The recurring violence has led many to ask if there is a significant lapse in the policing system.

Demand for increased patrols

Increased patrols: Residents are demanding a heavy police presence and 24/7 patrolling in the area.

There is an urgent call for the police to identify the culprits and solve these cases immediately. Citizens are urging the administration to restore a sense of security in the crime-hit Phulpada locality.

The police are currently pursuing all leads to identify the deceased and apprehend those responsible. For now, a shadow of fear looms over Phulpada as the community awaits a breakthrough in the investigation.

