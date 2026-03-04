 Palghar News: Tension In Nalasopara After Missing 6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Well In Dhaniv Baug; Family Alleges Police Negligence | VIDEO
Palghar News: Tension In Nalasopara After Missing 6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Well In Dhaniv Baug; Family Alleges Police Negligence | VIDEO

Shock and grief have gripped Nalasopara East after the body of six-year-old Zoya Khan, missing since Monday, was found in a well in Dhaniv Baug on Tuesday. Police have sent the body for post-mortem to determine whether the death was accidental or foul play.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Discovery of missing six-year-old Zoya Khan’s body in a well at Dhaniv Baug in Nalasopara triggers grief and anger, with family accusing police of negligence | File Photo

Nalasopara, March 4: A wave of shock and anger has gripped the Dhaniv Baug area of Nalasopara East after the body of a six-year-old girl, who had been missing since Monday, was discovered in a well on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident has cast a shadow over the Holi and Dhulivandan festivities in the Vasai-Virar region, as the victim's family levels serious allegations of negligence against the local police.

Victim identified as Zoya Khan

The deceased, identified as Zoya Khan, resided in the Gaodevi Apartment complex in Dhaniv Baug.

Girl went missing after mother left for work

According to reports, Zoya’s mother, Mumtaz, left for work at approximately 8:30 am. Shortly after, Zoya went out to play but failed to return.

Her brother realised she was missing after some time and began a frantic search. When they couldn't find her, the family approached the Pelhar Police Station late Monday night, where an abduction case was registered.

Body discovered during search operation

On Tuesday afternoon, while the search was ongoing, Zoya’s body was spotted in a well located inside the Omni Compound in Dhaniv Baug. Police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Police await autopsy report

"The body has been sent for autopsy. Whether this was an accident or a case of murder will be clarified once the medical report is received," stated Bajrang Desai, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Virar Division).

Family alleges police negligence

The tragedy has turned into a flashpoint of public anger. Zoya’s family claims that the police did not take their complaint seriously when they first reported her disappearance.

Sister levels serious allegation

Speaking to the media, Zoya’s sister, Ayesha, made a shocking allegation. She claimed that when the family begged the officers to help find the little girl, the police were allegedly busy "partying" instead of initiating an immediate search.

Also Watch:

Community mourns tragic death

The local community remains in mourning as authorities wait for the forensic results to determine the exact cause of death.

