Palghar News: MBVV Crime Branch Nabs Vasai’s Biggest Land Mafia Kingpin In Multi-Crore Fraud Case

MBVV Crime Branch cracks down on Vasai land mafia, arresting key accused in multi-crore property fraud | Representational Image

Vasai, April 2: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit 3 of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate has arrested Vasai’s most notorious land mafia operative.

The accused, identified as Surendra Pratap Singh, alias Randha, is alleged to have orchestrated a multi-crore fraud by illegally occupying land and constructing unauthorised chawls.

Multi-crore land fraud spanning several years

According to police reports, the fraudulent activities spanned from 2020 to 2025 in the Rajavali area. The accused allegedly targeted several plots, including Survey No. 146 (Hissa No. 3), Survey No. 148, and Survey No. 149 (Hissa No. 2).

In total, approximately 210 gunthas of land were illegally seized. Instead of completing legal transactions with the rightful landowners, Randha reportedly sold the land to various chawl builders.

These builders then constructed illegal residential units (chawls) and sold them to unsuspecting members of the public, swindling them of crores of rupees.

Threats led to complaint by original landowner

The matter came to light when the original landowner confronted Singh regarding pending payments. In response, Surendra Pratap Singh allegedly resorted to verbal abuse and issued death threats. Realising he had been financially defrauded and his property usurped, the landowner filed a formal complaint with the police.

Repeat offenders with multiple cases

Surendra Pratap Singh and his associate, Arvind Singh (alias Dara), are repeat offenders. Both have multiple FIRs registered against them for land grabbing and illegal encroachment, unauthorised construction of chawls, and large-scale public cheating and financial fraud.

Sources reveal that the duo allegedly used the proceeds from these scams to fund a lavish lifestyle, including hosting extravagant weddings and high-profile events, all while exploiting the common man’s dream of owning a home.

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Accused remanded; accomplice absconding

Following his arrest, the notorious kingpin was produced before the Vasai Court, which has remanded him to police custody for four days. Meanwhile, his accomplice, Arvind Singh alias Dara, remains at large. Police teams are currently conducting raids to nab the absconding suspect.

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