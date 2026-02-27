Palghar News: MBVV Crime Branch Busts Sex Racket At Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Dhaba, 7 Arrested And 10 Women Rescued

MBVV Crime Branch personnel raid a highway lodging facility in Vasai, rescuing women and detaining alleged brokers during a late-night operation | Representational Image

Vasai, Feb 27: In a major crackdown on illegal activities along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch Unit 1 dismantled a high-profile sex racket operating out of the Selfie Dhaba Lodging and Boarding.

Acting on precise intelligence regarding a flesh trade operation within the jurisdiction of the Naigaon Police Station, a dedicated team from the Crime Branch conducted a strategic raid on the establishment. Police apprehended seven brokers/pimps involved in running the illicit trade.

Minor among 10 females rescued

A total of 10 females were rescued from the premises. Authorities confirmed that the rescued group includes a 14-year-old minor, leading to the invocation of strict child protection laws.

In addition to the arrests, a significant stock of whisky and beer bottles was seized from the hotel, indicating illegal liquor sales on-site.

Charges under PITA and POCSO

The accused are facing charges under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The operation marks a significant success for the MBVV Crime Branch in their ongoing effort to sanitise the highway belt of organised crime and human trafficking.

Further investigations are underway to determine if the hotel management or other silent partners are linked to the syndicate.

