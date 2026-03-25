Palghar News: Demand Rises For MHADA Konkan Board Homes In Virar; Authority Sells 3,750 Units In 152 Days, Around 25 Homes Daily

MHADA housing in Virar witnesses strong buyer interest after improved water supply and connectivity | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 24: Demand for homes developed by the Konkan Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in Virar has surged. In fact, buyers are now queuing up for units that had remained unsold for years. The Konkan Board has been averaging around 25 home sales per day. In the past 152 days alone, 3,750 ready units in Virar have been sold out.

Earlier challenges left units unsold

In 2014, MHADA constructed 9,409 affordable homes in Virar-Bolinj to provide housing for residents. However, due to water scarcity and other issues in the area, these units remained largely unsold for years. The unsold inventory had locked up MHADA’s funds in the project, while also adding to its maintenance burden.

Water supply boost drives sales

Last year, water from the Surya water supply project reached Virar, resolving the area’s long-standing water issues. This removed a major hurdle in selling the homes. Out of the 9,409 units, 7,783 have now been sold, of which 3,750 were sold in just the last 152 days. Currently, only 1,626 units remain unsold.

Marketing efforts and incentives pay off

As per MHADA officials, they have launched large-scale awareness campaigns to sell homes that remained unsold in lotteries. Private agencies were also appointed to boost sales.

Additionally, schemes such as discounts on home prices and a “first-come, first-served” policy were introduced to attract buyers. These initiatives have paid off, with long-vacant homes finally finding buyers.

Infrastructure projects enhance appeal

Additionally, a series of upcoming infrastructure projects between Mumbai and Virar is also making the region more attractive. These include the sea link and coastal road projects that will be interconnected—such as the Bandra-Versova Sea Link, Versova-Dahisar and Dahisar-Bhayander coastal roads, and the Uttan-Virar Sea Link.

The bullet train corridor is also set to pass through Virar. Additionally, the Virar-Alibaug corridor will improve connectivity to Raigad. These projects are expected to significantly reduce travel time across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“MHADA’s efforts, along with ongoing infrastructure projects in the MMR, are encouraging buyers to come forward. Our projects focus not just on housing but on developing complete ecosystems,” said an official from MHADA.

Also Watch:

Target to sell remaining units soon

The board aims to sell the remaining homes within the next one to two months. The sale of these units is expected to generate around Rs 1,000 crore in revenue, which will be used to accelerate other projects, informed the official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/