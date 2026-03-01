Palghar News: Confusion Over Dahanu Festival 2026 As Municipal Council Denies Official Role In Event

Uncertainty surrounds the Dahanu Festival after Dahanu Municipal Council clarified it is not officially organising the event scheduled in March | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, March 1: Confusion has arisen over the proposed Dahanu Festival scheduled to be held from March 20 to 22 in Dahanu, after the Dahanu Municipal Council clarified that it is not officially involved in the event’s organisation.

Contradictory announcements emerge

During a press conference held on February 16, Dahanu Municipal Council President Rajendra Machhi had announced that the municipal council would be participating in the festival.

He had also stated that organisations such as the Lions Club and the Rotary Club would be part of the event. However, within just ten days, a completely different picture has emerged regarding the council’s involvement.

Chief Officer Akshay Gudghe has now clarified that the Dahanu Municipal Council will not be participating in the festival, raising questions about who exactly is organising the event and in what capacity. The clarification has led to growing confusion among local residents.

Issue raised at Janata Darbar

The issue was raised during a Janata Darbar organised on February 27 at the Dahanu Panchayat Samiti hall under the initiative of Member of Parliament Dr Hemant Savara. Responding to questions at the meeting, Gudghe stated that the municipal council has no direct role in organising the festival.

He explained that this year’s Dahanu Festival is being organised on behalf of the municipal president, and the council’s role is limited to issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The statement has sparked debate as it contradicts the earlier announcement made by the municipal president about the council’s participation. The development has once again highlighted the apparent lack of coordination between elected representatives, municipal officials, and the administration.

No municipal funds to be used

“No funds from the Dahanu Municipal Council will be used for the Dahanu Festival. However, since I am the municipal president, the council’s involvement in the festival will naturally remain,” said Machhi.

Meanwhile, it has now become clear that this year’s Dahanu Festival will be held without the formal involvement of the municipal council. This has led to concerns about whether the festival will truly benefit local residents and members of the tribal community by providing employment opportunities.

Concerns over commercialisation

Earlier, the stated objective of the Dahanu Festival was to generate employment for local residents and tribal communities, provide a platform for local artists, artisans, and traditional crafts, promote tourism, and showcase local culture and cuisine.

However, since the festival is now reportedly being organised through voluntary organisations, there are concerns that commercial interests may dominate the event.

In particular, questions are being raised about whether the stall rentals and participation fees will remain affordable for local traders, small entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, artisans, and tribal youth. Residents fear that high stall charges could prevent local participants from taking part in the festival.

There is also uncertainty over whether women’s self-help groups will be given priority in the absence of direct municipal council involvement. For many such groups, the festival could serve as an important source of income.

Residents seek clarity from organisers

Against this backdrop, local residents are demanding that the organisers clearly explain the festival’s objectives, the employment and participation opportunities available for local and tribal communities, whether women’s self-help groups will receive priority, and the stall rental charges.

Citizens have warned that unless there is clarity between the municipal council and the organisers, the original purpose of hosting the festival in the tribal-dominated Dahanu region could be undermined.

