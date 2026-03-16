Palghar News: Canine Distemper Outbreak Among Stray Dogs In Kasa; Animal Lovers Step In To Provide Treatment

Volunteers and a veterinary expert come together in Kasa to treat stray dogs affected by a canine distemper outbreak | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, March 16: An outbreak of canine distemper, a viral disease affecting dogs, has been reported among stray dogs in the Kasa area of Dahanu taluka. Several stray dogs in the locality have shown symptoms associated with the infection, raising concern among residents and animal welfare volunteers.

Symptoms reported among stray dogs

According to local animal lovers, affected dogs are showing symptoms such as discharge from the nose and eyes, swollen or closed eyes, weakness, and in some cases stiffness in the legs or paralysis-like neurological signs.

In response to the situation, a group of animal lovers from Kasa village has taken the initiative to provide treatment to the infected stray dogs. The volunteers are purchasing medicines at their own expense and treating injured and sick animals found in the area.

Volunteers take initiative to treat infected animals

Those actively involved in the effort include Sunny Gavli, Yatish Pujari, Latish Pujari, Ankit Keni, Tushar Keni, Aman Keni and Jitu Patil, who have been working to help the stray animals and prevent further suffering.

Veterinary expert Dr. Sachin Vedga has also been extending valuable support to the initiative. Known for responding promptly to cases of injured or sick animals, he has been providing treatment to stray dogs free of charge without collecting any fees, a gesture that has been widely appreciated by residents in the area.

Veterinary expert stresses importance of vaccination

“Canine distemper is a serious viral disease found in dogs. After infection, symptoms such as nasal and eye discharge, weakness and neurological complications may appear. It is therefore extremely important that pet dogs are vaccinated on time. If citizens notice sick or injured stray dogs in their locality, they should immediately contact animal welfare volunteers or a veterinary expert,” said Dr. Vedga.

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So far, treatment has been provided to around 20 to 25 stray dogs in the Kasa area, and volunteers say that the condition of several animals has shown improvement. The ongoing efforts for the welfare of stray animals have become a subject of discussion in the locality.

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