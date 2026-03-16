Palghar: 864 Families Receive New Homes Under Naigaon BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project In Naigaon

Mumbai: 864 Families Receive New Homes Under Naigaon BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project | Representational Image

A significant milestone in Mumbai’s large scale housing redevelopment effort was achieved as 864 families received keys to their new homes at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar BDD Sankul in Naigaon. The handover forms part of the ongoing BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project aimed at providing modern housing and improved living conditions to long time residents of the city’s historic chawl settlements.

The moment marked a major step forward for families who have been waiting for upgraded housing through the redevelopment initiative.

BDD Naigaon's Milestone Moment... 864 families Step into Homes of Dignity!🏘️



A promise fulfilled with dreams coming true for 864 families as they received the keys to their new homes in 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar BDD Sankul' under the Naigaon BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project in… https://t.co/4oz9M6dP8z pic.twitter.com/vm2eaTK1PW — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 16, 2026

Homes Designed To Improve Living Standards

The newly constructed homes are part of the Naigaon BDD Chawl redevelopment project and are intended to offer residents a more dignified and secure living environment. The housing complex has been designed with improved infrastructure and facilities to enhance the quality of life for the families moving into the new flats.

Officials stated that the redevelopment project reflects a broader effort to transform ageing residential structures in Mumbai into modern housing spaces while preserving community ties.

Trust Of Residents Drives Project Forward

The redevelopment of the BDD Chawls has progressed in phases with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority playing a key role in executing the project. The first phase of the initiative in Worli has already been completed, and the handover in Naigaon marks another important stage in the wider plan.

Authorities aim to provide new homes to all eligible residents under the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project by the year 2029.

Redevelopment Across Mumbai Continues

Alongside the BDD project, large scale redevelopment activities are underway across Mumbai. Nearly 1000 acres of redevelopment work is currently in progress in different parts of the city as authorities work to upgrade ageing neighbourhoods and provide better housing infrastructure.

The Naigaon milestone reflects the broader push to reshape residential areas across Mumbai with modern housing, improved facilities and better living conditions for thousands of residents.