Palghar: Navghar Police Busts Online Cricket Betting Racket in Bhayandar; Small-Time Bookie Arrested |

The crime detection unit attached to the Navghar police station apprehended a 42-year-old estate agent after he was caught red-handed indulging in online cricket betting activities in Bhayandar on Wednesday evening.

Accused apprehended from Bhayandar

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by API Sandip Palwe laid a trap in the Sai Baba Nagar area of Bhayandar (east) and apprehended the accused, identified as Vijay Harishankar Tiwari (43). Tiwari was caught in the act of placing bets and coordinating with others to facilitate online betting in the semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the ongoing one-day international (ODI) World Cup Cricket Series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

During the arrest, it was discovered that the suspect was using and distributing user IDs and passwords to other punters for accessing the platforms of various online betting and gaming applications, which were found installed on his smartphone. It is suspected that the accused, who is a small-time bookie with a network of local clients, may be associated with a much larger racket.

Meanwhile, an offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1985, and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1987 has been registered against the accused at the Navghar police station. Further investigations are ongoing.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)