 Palghar: Navghar Police Book 4 Developers For Cheating In Subvention Scheme, Home Buyers Lose Over ₹2.23 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Navghar Police Book 4 Developers For Cheating In Subvention Scheme, Home Buyers Lose Over ₹2.23 Crore

Palghar: Navghar Police Book 4 Developers For Cheating In Subvention Scheme, Home Buyers Lose Over ₹2.23 Crore

A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 08:33 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Four developers have been booked by the Navghar police for allegedly cheating home buyers on the pretext of providing flats under the subvention scheme - a three-way agreement between the buyer, seller, and the bank providing the loan.

The booked accused are identified as Jeram Jetha Gami, and Govind Jetha Gami - directors of Amardeep Constructions, Jaydeep Creators and founder of PSK Group.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Man Falls For Stock Trading Fraud, Loses ₹ 33 Lakh
article-image

According to the complainant, Atul Shirodkar (48), he was looking for a flat since 2014. In 2017, he was introduced to the aforesaid accused, with whom he met, to discuss buying an apartment at Anutham, a project by Amardeep Constructions, located in Mulund East. The quartet assured him a flat and asked him to trust him and their subvention scheme.

Atul and another person decided to agree to the idea. As per the plan, they had to put in Rs 20 lakh in the scheme, and at the end, they would get two apartments for which in 2018, they signed a registration agreement as well, and paid Rs 11.4 lakh. As per the scheme, the bank would provide the amount to the seller, which is Rs 1.64 crore, and the remaining amount of Rs 59.18 lakh was paid via cheques by the buyers. The money the bank provided to the seller was reclaimed through buyers’ bank accounts by deducing money every month (EMI).

Read Also
Mumbai News: Businessman Accuses Staff Of ₹2.6 Cr Fraud; Cheating Case Filed
article-image

As per their agreement, the sellers were supposed to return the money to the buyers which was being deducted by the bank, and by the end, they would get the two apartments. However, nothing of that sort happened, alleges Shirodkar, who added that they lost over Rs 2.23 crore and did not get the apartments as well. Shirodkar also added that when they asked the four accused about the same, they started receiving threats of all kinds.

A case has been registered against the four accused on Saturday under sections 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code. The Navghar police have initiated a probe in the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Dilapidated Sion Road Over Bridge Sparks Debate On Role Of Community For Better...

Mumbai: Dilapidated Sion Road Over Bridge Sparks Debate On Role Of Community For Better...

Mumbai: Father & Son Die After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car On Lalbaug Flyover; Mother, Daughter In...

Mumbai: Father & Son Die After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car On Lalbaug Flyover; Mother, Daughter In...

Mumbai News: BMC To Start Work To Build Two C&D Waste Recycling Plants In Gorai And Shilphata

Mumbai News: BMC To Start Work To Build Two C&D Waste Recycling Plants In Gorai And Shilphata

Exploring Mumbai's Hidden Marine Wonders: Coastwise Marine Festival Unveils A Month-Long Celebration...

Exploring Mumbai's Hidden Marine Wonders: Coastwise Marine Festival Unveils A Month-Long Celebration...

Mumbai: BMC Revives Plan To Set Up World-Class Aqua Gallery In Byculla Zoo

Mumbai: BMC Revives Plan To Set Up World-Class Aqua Gallery In Byculla Zoo