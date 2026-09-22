 Palghar: Nalasopara Youth Climbs High-Tension Transformer, Rescued Safely By Tulinj Police
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Palghar: Nalasopara Youth Climbs High-Tension Transformer, Rescued Safely By Tulinj Police

A young man climbed onto a high-tension electricity transformer opposite Tulinj Police Station in Nalasopara East around 10:30 pm. Residents alerted police, who reached the spot and safely brought him down. Police later took him into custody for questioning. The reason for the incident has not yet been officially established.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
Palghar: Nalasopara Youth Climbs High-Tension Transformer, Rescued Safely By Tulinj Police
Police safely brought a young man down after he climbed onto a high-voltage transformer in Nalasopara East | AI Generated Representational Image

Nalasopara, September 22, 2026: A young man climbed onto a high-tension electricity transformer opposite Tulinj Police Station in Nalasopara East, creating a dangerous situation late at night.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm. It has not yet been officially confirmed whether the youth was attempting a dangerous stunt or trying to take his own life.

Residents Alert Police

After noticing the youth climbing onto the transformer, local residents raised an alarm and alerted the police. Police officers promptly reached the spot and managed to bring the youth down safely.

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The Tulinj Police subsequently took him into custody and reportedly questioned him until late into the night. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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