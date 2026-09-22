Palghar: Nalasopara Youth Climbs High-Tension Transformer, Rescued Safely By Tulinj Police

Police safely brought a young man down after he climbed onto a high-voltage transformer in Nalasopara East | AI Generated Representational Image

Nalasopara, September 22, 2026: A young man climbed onto a high-tension electricity transformer opposite Tulinj Police Station in Nalasopara East, creating a dangerous situation late at night.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm. It has not yet been officially confirmed whether the youth was attempting a dangerous stunt or trying to take his own life.

Residents Alert Police

After noticing the youth climbing onto the transformer, local residents raised an alarm and alerted the police. Police officers promptly reached the spot and managed to bring the youth down safely.

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The Tulinj Police subsequently took him into custody and reportedly questioned him until late into the night. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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