Palghar Crime: Kaju Pada Gambling Den Busted: 9 Arrested, Property Worth ₹48.55 Lakh Seized

Kashigaon Police arrested nine alleged gamblers during a raid on a 3-patti gambling operation at a Kaju Pada hotel | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, September 22, 2026: The Crime Detection Branch of Kashigaon Police Station has busted a 3-patti gambling racket operating at a hotel along the highway in the Kaju Pada area, arresting nine individuals red-handed. Police seized assets and cash totaling around Rs 48,55,020 during the raid.

Tip-Off Leads To Raid

On September 20, around 2 pm, Assistant Police Inspector Suhas Kamble received reliable intelligence that several individuals were playing 3-patti gambling at the Golden Retreat Hotel in Kaju Pada, situated along the Fountain Hotel to Mumbai highway. Acting on guidance from senior officers, the Crime Detection team immediately set a trap and raided the premises.

Nine Accused Arrested

The nine individuals arrested in the operation have been identified as:

Sanjay Sakharam Chalke

Devang Kiritbhai Challa

Devang Hasmukhbhai Sagar

Chandubhai Popatbhai Mevaria

Dharam Sanjay Suru

Muneer Mehndi Kapadiya

Jayesh Kalubhai Sutariya

Haresh Waghjibhai Mevaria

Dhaval Gopal Makwana

Cash And Gambling Materials Seized

From the accused, the police confiscated Rs 22,740 in cash, a Mahindra XUV car, plastic gambling coins worth Rs 2,97,800, 9 mobile handsets, and 9 decks of 52 playing cards, bringing the total valuation of seized items to Rs 48,55,020.

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The raid was conducted under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Rahulkumar Patil. The operational team included Assistant Police Inspector Suhas Kamble, Assistant Sub-Inspector Anil Shinde, Police Head Constable Pratap Panchude, and officers Kiran Virkar, Namdev Devkatte, Pravin Tobre, Deepak Kulkarni, Abhishek Madavi, Ravindra Sonawane, alongside women police personnel.

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