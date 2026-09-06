Palghar: Nalasopara Women Get 24/7 Lifeline As Sakhi Centre Offers Medical, Legal Aid & Shelter | Representative Image

Nalasopara: Women facing domestic violence, sexual assault, or other difficult situations will now have access to immediate assistance, counselling and essential services through the ‘Sakhi One Stop Centre’ initiative.

The Maharashtra government has established 68 Sakhi Centres across the state. Through these centres, 26,909 women received assistance between 2023–24 and July 2026, according to the report.

The centres provide comprehensive support to women affected by domestic violence, sexual violence or sudden crises. Assistance is provided through the Women and Child Development Department in coordination with the state government.

The Sakhi One Stop Centre provides 24-hour medical and police assistance, along with counselling and other support services. Women and their children can also be provided safe accommodation if required.

Women suffering from mental trauma are offered counselling, while free legal assistance is also available. The centres provide temporary shelter for up to five days, along with food and drinking water. If further rehabilitation is required, the woman is referred to the appropriate services.

Women who approach the police or courts regarding violence can receive assistance from the Sakhi Centre. Police help is provided to ensure that complaints are properly registered and that victims receive the necessary support.

The centres also facilitate free legal services through the Legal Services Authority, including guidance from experienced lawyers and assistance during court proceedings.

A woman facing violence can approach a Sakhi Centre directly or contact the 181 Women Helpline for assistance.

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