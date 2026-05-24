Palghar MP Dr Hemant Vishnu Savara Honoured With Prestigious Sansad Ratna Award 2026 For Outstanding Parliamentary Performance

Palghar MP Dr Hemant Vishnu Savara | X @VasaiCity

Palghar: Dr. Hemant Vishnu Savara, the BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, has been declared a recipient of the country’s highly prestigious 'Sansad Ratna Award 2026'. He has been selected for this honor owing to his excellent attendance in Parliament, his effective presentation of public interest issues, and his overall outstanding legislative performance.

Five Maharashtra MPs on Award List

Notably, a total of five MPs from Maharashtra feature on this year's award list, making Dr. Savara's achievement a proud moment for the entire Palghar district.

Dr. Savara has consistently raised his voice in Parliament regarding local issues and tribal development projects in Palghar. This consistent and impactful parliamentary work has now been recognized at the national level. He will be honored with this 16th Sansad Ratna Award at a grand ceremony scheduled to take place in New Delhi in July 2026. Following his success, congratulations have been pouring in for Dr. Savara from across political and social circles in Palghar.

Maharashtra's Strong Parliamentary Presence

The awards highlight Maharashtra's strong presence and governance in Parliament this year. Along with Dr. Hemant Savara, four other MPs from the state have been selected for the honor Dr. Shrikant Shinde,Naresh Mhaske, Smita Wagh, Dr. Medha Kulkarni.

With the selection of these five MPs, Maharashtra has firmly left its mark of parliamentary excellence in the nation's capital.

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