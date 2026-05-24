Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Unscheduled Delhi Visit Sparks Speculation Over Seat-Sharing For Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X - @mieknathshinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde left for an unscheduled visit to New Delhi on Sunday, where he is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Though the official agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed, political circles are abuzz with speculation that discussions may centre around seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

Political Activity Intensifies in Maharashtra

The sudden Delhi visit has intensified political activity in the state ahead of the crucial polls for 17 Legislative Council seats from local self-government constituencies, scheduled on June 18.

Reacting to the speculation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat clarified that senior leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance are currently engaged in discussions regarding seat allocation, but no final formula has been decided yet. He said there is still no clarity over how many seats each party has formally sought. According to him, reports linking Shinde’s Delhi visit solely to Legislative Council negotiations are not entirely accurate.

Shinde Travelled for Departmental Work

Shirsat stated that Shinde had travelled to Delhi for important departmental work and had also visited the national capital last week. “It is difficult to believe that one would travel to Delhi only for Legislative Council discussions,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, sources said the Mahayuti alliance has worked out a preliminary seat-sharing formula. As per the proposed arrangement, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to contest 12 seats, while the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party may contest three and two seats respectively. However, disagreements reportedly continue over one to two seats.

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Shiv Sena Demands Seven Seats, BJP Offers Four

Sources further claimed that the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has demanded seven seats, while the BJP is reportedly willing to offer only four. This has fuelled speculation that Shinde may present his party’s stand before Amit Shah during his Delhi visit.

According to the tentative formula, BJP may contest seats including Nagpur, Pune, Jalgaon, Nanded and Solapur, while Shiv Sena is eyeing Thane, Nashik and Yavatmal. The NCP is expected to contest from Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Hingoli-Parbhani constituencies.

The election notification will be issued on May 25, while polling will be held on June 18 and counting will take place on June 22.

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