Palghar: Millions Of Dead Fish Wash Ashore; Fishermen Write To Minister Pankaja Munde, Seek CMFRI Probe Into Suspected Tarapur MIDC Pollution

Massive heaps of dead fish line parts of Palghar's coastline as fishermen demand an investigation into alleged industrial pollution from Tarapur MIDC | X - @mukesht37

Palghar, June 2: A deeply concerning and shocking sight has emerged over the last few days along the coastlines of Satpati, Murbe and the Navapur creek areas in Palghar district. Millions of dead fish have washed ashore, creating massive heaps along the beaches and triggering widespread panic and anxiety among local fishermen and coastal residents.

Local fishermen's associations have directly alleged that this ecological disaster is a direct result of hazardous, untreated chemical wastewater being discharged into the sea by factories operating within the Tarapur Industrial Area (Tarapur MIDC).

Fishermen seek scientific investigation

In light of this marine catastrophe, the leading fishermen’s body, The Satpati Fishermen’s Sarvodaya Sahakari Society Limited, has taken an aggressive and decisive step to uncover the truth behind the devastating impact on marine life and fish stocks.

The society has demanded an immediate, in-depth scientific study by the prestigious central agency, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), to assess how the polluted water is impacting marine organisms.

To formally bring this matter to the government's attention and demand corrective action, the society has sent a detailed letter to Maharashtra Minister for Environment and Climate Change Pankaja Munde. Through this letter, it has urged the state government to intervene immediately and take strict action against the defaulting factories.

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Long-standing pollution concerns raised

Complaints regarding Tarapur MIDC's drainage pipelines frequently rupturing, or factories clandestinely releasing raw chemical waste directly into the sea under the cover of night, have been pending for many years.

With the matter now escalated directly to the Environment Minister, the entire fishing community across Palghar district is eagerly waiting to see what concrete steps the government will take.

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