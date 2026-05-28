Monsoon Fishing Ban Imposed In Palghar From June 1 To July 31, 2026 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: To conserve marine fish resources and ensure the safety of fishermen during the monsoon season, the government has imposed an official ban on sea fishing from June 1 to July 31, 2026.



The information was provided by Dinesh Patil, Assistant Commissioner, Fisheries Department, Thane-Palghar district. According to the Fisheries Department, the restriction will apply to all mechanised and motorised fishing boats operating in the region. However, traditional non-mechanised fishing boats have been exempted from the ban. All mechanised vessels currently at sea have been directed to return to their respective harbours before May 31, 2026. Authorities have clarified that no fish landings from such boats will be permitted at ports from June 1 onwards under any circumstances.



The department further stated that boats venturing beyond 12 nautical miles from the state’s coastline into deep-sea waters will be governed by the policies and guidelines issued by the Central Government.

The Fisheries Department has appealed to all fishermen’s cooperative societies and boat owners to strictly adhere to the regulations. Authorities warned that any mechanised vessel found illegally fishing during the prohibited period will face stringent action under the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act. Such action may include seizure of the boat, fishing equipment, and the catch, along with legal proceedings against the owner.



The administration has also made it clear that boats involved in fishing activities during the ban period will not be eligible for any government compensation in case of accidents at sea.



Fishermen and boat owners have been urged to cooperate with the administration and ensure strict compliance with the monsoon fishing restrictions.

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