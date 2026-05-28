Public Access Curbed At Chendani Koliwada Jetty After Waste Dumping & Suicide Incident Sparks Security Clampdown | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: Following persistent instances of waste (nirmalya) dumping and a recent tragic suicide, the Chendani Koliwada Jetty—popularly known as the Kopri Visarjan Ghat—has been heavily restricted for the public. The installation of iron gates followed by plastic barricades has completely blocked access to the edge of the creek. Residents complain that this move has effectively stripped them of the joy of experiencing nature and spotting migratory flamingos up close.

Often referred to as Kopri’s 'Mini Chowpatty', the site was recently beautified by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) with cement-concreted pathways, flowering plants, and seating arrangements. While it initially transformed into an attractive spot for morning walkers and local visitors, the newly imposed restrictions have now cut off the public from the scenic beauty of the creek line.

According to locals, the administration initially installed an iron gate at the edge of the jetty to prevent people from dumping religious waste into the water. However, a few days ago, an individual reportedly climbed over the gate to die by suicide. Following this incident, authorities have further sealed off the area, citing security concerns.

Earlier, large crowds gathered here to enjoy the cool breeze, peaceful atmosphere, and flocks of flamingos. Expressing frustration over the heavy-handed restrictions, a local resident, Anand Koli, said, "Action must be taken against those who dump waste or resort to extreme steps like suicide. But barricading the entire waterfront and shutting out citizens is unfair. Chendani Koliwada jetty is not just a immersion ghat; it is a vital space for locals to connect with nature. Right now, law-abiding citizens are being punished for the misdeeds of a few."

Disgruntled residents are now urging municipal authorities to deploy security personnel or install CCTV surveillance instead of entirely restricting access to the popular public space.

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