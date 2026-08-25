Palghar: Maswan School Student Death Prompts Official Probe; 30 Students Under Observation, Superintendent Suspended

Officials inspect the Maswan school premises as authorities investigate the death of a seven-year-old student and illness among other children | File Photo

Palghar, August 25, 2026: Senior officials from the Palghar district administration and Tribal Development Department on Tuesday morning inspected the premises of the Maswan school following the death of a seven-year-old student and illness reported among several other students.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Palghar, Manoj Ranade, the Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, and the Project Officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), Dahanu, Vishal Khatri, visited the school and reviewed the situation.

Students Under Observation

The immediate priority of the administration is to ensure that the affected children recover at the earliest and to prevent any recurrence of such an incident.

As part of precautionary measures, proactive health check-up camps are being conducted across schools in Palghar district. Students displaying symptoms such as fever, cold or cough are being kept under observation.

As of noon on Tuesday, 30 students were under observation at the Maswan Primary Health Centre. The group included 14 boys and 11 girls, according to the administration. Five students, four girls and one boy, were shifted to the Rural Hospital at Manor for further treatment on the advice of a paediatric specialist.

Officials said the condition of the students was stable and that they were out of danger. The students were being kept under observation as a precautionary measure.

Food Safety Checks

Officials from the Palghar branch of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also inspected the school kitchen. Materials used in preparing food for the students, including spices, turmeric, chilli powder, oil containers and other items, were taken into custody and sent for further examination.

The officials also reviewed measures related to pest control and prevention, the water purification process and other aspects concerning food and hygiene at the school.

School Superintendent Suspended

Meanwhile, show-cause notices have been issued to the President and Secretary of Adivasi Seva Mandal, Mumbai, the organisation operating the aided school.

During the visit of the Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, the school superintendent was suspended with immediate effect for alleged gross negligence in the discharge of duties.

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A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted with the approval of the Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the student’s death, determine responsibility and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The administration said appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible after the SIT submits its report.

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