Palghar: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Dry Grassland In Vasai-Virar; Thick Smoke Engulfs Area - WATCH | hp_live_news

Palghar: A major fire broke out in a dry grassland area located behind the Shani Temple in the western part of Vasai-Virar during the early hours of Saturday, creating panic among residents and significantly affecting visibility across the locality. The incident occurred at around 1 am in an isolated patch of dry vegetation situated nearly one kilometre away from nearby agricultural land.

According to information shared by 'hp_live_news', the blaze spread rapidly due to the dry conditions, sending massive plumes of thick smoke across the surrounding area. Within a short span of time, the entire locality was engulfed in a dense layer of smoke, severely impacting visibility and causing inconvenience to residents as well as motorists travelling through the area.

Visuals from the scene showed smoke covering large portions of the locality, with even high-rise buildings in the vicinity appearing partially obscured. The thick smoke created hazardous conditions on nearby roads, making it difficult for motorists to navigate safely. Local citizens also reported discomfort as smoke spread through residential areas and entered nearby buildings.

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from the fire brigade rushed to the spot and immediately launched firefighting operations. With the combined efforts of the fire brigade and local youths who assisted in the operation, the fire was eventually brought under control.

However, residents said the situation remained concerning for several hours as the smoke continued to linger in the atmosphere even after the flames were contained. According to preliminary information, the fire originated in a dry grassland area. The exact cause of the blaze has not yet been determined and authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The incident sparked concern among local residents, many of whom called for stronger preventive measures to avoid similar occurrences in the future. Citizens urged government authorities and civic officials to take proactive steps to monitor and maintain such vulnerable areas, especially during periods of extreme dryness when the risk of fire remains high.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, while local residents continue to demand immediate and effective measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents in the future.

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