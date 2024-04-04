Palghar: Mason Arrested 29 Years After Killing His Peer

IIT Guwahati Student's Police Remand Extended By 5 Days | Representative Image

Palghar: A man who was on the run for nearly three decades after allegedly murdering his colleague in Palghar district has been arrested from neighbouring Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.

Haresh Babu Patel alias Nayka, 55, was held from his village in Valsad district, said Palghar district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil. Victim Mohan Sukur Dubli, 50, who hailed from Virar, and Patel who hails from Pardi in Valsad district, worked as masons at a construction site at Jiwdanipada near Saphale, the official said. The two had had a dispute over some issue.

On April 19, 1995, they quarrelled and Patel allegedly hacked Dubli to death using a spade. The Saphale police arrested Patel from his village in Valsad two days later, but he escaped from custody, SP Patil said.

A local Crime Branch team arrested the accused from his village on Tuesday, SP Patil said.