Palghar: Man Vandalises Signboard On Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway , Objects To Hindi Signage Over Marathi

Palghar: A video from Maharashtra's Palghar district has surfaced on social media showing a man vandalising a highway signboard allegedly because the name of Dahanu was displayed in Hindi instead of Marathi. The incident reportedly took place on the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway and has triggered discussion on language usage on public infrastructure in Maharashtra.

According to a video shared by the social media page 'South Mumbai News', the man can be seen carrying a sickle and deliberately damaging a specific portion of the signboard. The section targeted by him contained the word "Dahanu" written in Hindi instead of Marathi.

डहाणू मराठीत का नाही? महामार्गावरील फलकाची तोडफोड | South Mumbai News |

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Dahanu, Dahanu Marathi, Dahanu Viral Video, Maharashtra Viral Video, Marathi Language Issue, Marathi Signboard Controversy, Mumbai Vadodara Highway, Mumbai Vadodara Expressway, Maharashtra News pic.twitter.com/2bHNWvUL8r — South Mumbai News (@southmumbai01) June 8, 2026

On closer examination of the signboard, it appears that while the destination name "Charoti" is displayed in Marathi, the name "Dahanu" has been written in Hindi. The apparent inconsistency in language usage is believed to have angered the individual, who then proceeded to destroy only the Hindi portion of the board.

The visuals show the man striking the signboard multiple times with the sickle until the Hindi lettering is damaged. The incident was recorded on video and later circulated widely on social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions from users.

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The video has once again brought attention to the recurring debate surrounding the use of Marathi on public signboards and government infrastructure across Maharashtra. Language-related issues have frequently sparked controversy in the state, particularly concerning the prominence given to Marathi in comparison to Hindi and English on public displays.

As of now, there has been no official statement regarding the incident. It also remains unclear when exactly the incident took place and whether the damaged signboard has since been repaired.

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