Mumbai: BMC Removes Gujarati Name Boards In Malabar Hill After MNS Complaint Over Signage Rules

Civic authorities removed Gujarati-language boards in Malabar Hill following objections raised by the MNS over compliance with BMC signage norms | File Photo

Mumbai, June 4: The BMC on Wednesday removed the Gujarati name boards installed at Malabar Hill after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) complained to the local police and the BMC.

"The boards were illegally installed by the Derasar. After we complained to the police and the BMC, the BMC told the concerned people that if the Gujarati boards are not removed, they will be removed by the civic body itself. Accordingly, on Wednesday morning, the boards were removed," said corporator Yashwant Killedar, MNS group leader in the BMC.

MNS objects to Gujarati boards

The MNS has complained that boards in Gujarati or Jain language were installed from municipal funds at Dungarsi Road, Swatantra Sainik S M Joshi Kridangan and Acharya Vijay Omkar Surishwar Ji Maharaj Chowk, near Elizabeth Hospital, in Malabar Hill.

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It had also warned of an 'MNS-style' protest if the boards were not removed. Local MNS karyakarta Arjun Jadhav said that, as per BMC rules, nameboards only in Marathi and English languages are allowed, and putting nameboards even in Hindi language is not allowed as per rules, let alone Gujarati.

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