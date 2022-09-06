Palghar: Man arrested for killing wife over petty dispute

Representative Image |

Palghar: A 25-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death following an argument at their house in Nalla Sopara area, the police said on Monday.

Bhavik Rameshbhai Thakkar was arrested for allegedly killing his wife Munni, 23, on Sunday. The couple used to have frequent quarrels and things took a turn for the worst when the victim asked for money and a heated argument ensued.

The accused slapped the victim, pushed her and strangled her to death. The body has been sent for post-mortem, added the police.