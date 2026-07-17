 Palghar: Major Cracks Develop In Durgeshwari Building In Nalasopara; Residents Evacuated, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO
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HomeMumbaiPalghar: Major Cracks Develop In Durgeshwari Building In Nalasopara; Residents Evacuated, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Palghar: Major Cracks Develop In Durgeshwari Building In Nalasopara; Residents Evacuated, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Major cracks developed in a residential building at Durgeshwari Apartment in Nalasopara East, prompting VVMC officials and the fire brigade to evacuate residents as a precaution. Residents said the building had received a structural notice a year ago, while no casualties have been reported.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Friday, July 17, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
Palghar: Major Cracks Develop In Durgeshwari Building In Nalasopara; Residents Evacuated, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO
Fire brigade and VVMC officials evacuated residents after major cracks appeared in a residential building in Nalasopara East | IANS

Nalasopara, July 17, 2026: A building in the Durgeshwari Apartment complex at Om Nagar in Nalasopara East has developed major cracks, creating a safety concern for residents. The cracks were noticed in a building located beside the C Wing of the complex, raising fears about possible structural damage.

Residents Evacuated As Precaution

Following the incident, officials from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's Fire Brigade Department, along with Assistant Commissioners, reached the spot. Rescue operations have been initiated to safely evacuate residents from the building.

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Residents stated that they had received a notice regarding the building's condition nearly a year ago. They said they were planning to carry out repairs, but the work was delayed due to the monsoon season.

No Casualties Reported

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

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