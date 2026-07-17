Palghar: Major Cracks Develop In Durgeshwari Building In Nalasopara; Residents Evacuated, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Fire brigade and VVMC officials evacuated residents after major cracks appeared in a residential building in Nalasopara East | IANS

Nalasopara, July 17, 2026: A building in the Durgeshwari Apartment complex at Om Nagar in Nalasopara East has developed major cracks, creating a safety concern for residents. The cracks were noticed in a building located beside the C Wing of the complex, raising fears about possible structural damage.

Residents of Durgeshwari Building in Om Nagar, Nalasopara have been evacuated by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) after the building reportedly developed a dangerous tilt.



Authorities have begun a structural assessment, and further action will be taken based on the… — Vasai Virar Update (@vasaivirarinfra) July 17, 2026

Nalasopara, Maharashtra: Authorities launched precautionary measures after Durgeshwari Building in Om Nagar, Nalasopara East, was reported to be leaning toward a neighbouring structure. The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation's Fire Department rushed to the spot and deployed a… pic.twitter.com/VPIyHq8Wyd — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2026

Residents Evacuated As Precaution

Following the incident, officials from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's Fire Brigade Department, along with Assistant Commissioners, reached the spot. Rescue operations have been initiated to safely evacuate residents from the building.

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Residents stated that they had received a notice regarding the building's condition nearly a year ago. They said they were planning to carry out repairs, but the work was delayed due to the monsoon season.

No Casualties Reported

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

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