Palghar: Major Cracks Develop In Durgeshwari Building In Nalasopara; Residents Evacuated, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Nalasopara, July 17, 2026: A building in the Durgeshwari Apartment complex at Om Nagar in Nalasopara East has developed major cracks, creating a safety concern for residents. The cracks were noticed in a building located beside the C Wing of the complex, raising fears about possible structural damage.
Residents Evacuated As Precaution
Following the incident, officials from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's Fire Brigade Department, along with Assistant Commissioners, reached the spot. Rescue operations have been initiated to safely evacuate residents from the building.
Also Watch:
Residents stated that they had received a notice regarding the building's condition nearly a year ago. They said they were planning to carry out repairs, but the work was delayed due to the monsoon season.
No Casualties Reported
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/