Palghar: Long-Awaited Naringi Flyover In Virar Opens To Traffic, Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Inaugurates Key Connectivity Project

Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik inaugurates the Naringi Flyover in Virar, bringing major traffic relief to commuters | X - @NaikSpeaks

Virar, May 8: The much-anticipated Naringi Flyover, a project stuck in development for years, was officially opened to the public on Friday. The inauguration was performed by Palghar District Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik, marking a significant milestone for the city's infrastructure.

Flyover expected to ease traffic congestion

The opening of this flyover is expected to provide much-needed relief to commuters, effectively ending the chronic traffic congestion between Virar East and West.

वसई तालुक्यातील नारिंगी येथील रेल्वे फाटक क्रमांक ४१ (LC-41) येथे उभारण्यात आलेल्या भव्य रेल्वे उड्डाणपुलाचे आज लोकार्पण करण्यात आले. या पुलामुळे विरारकरांची गेल्या अनेक वर्षांची वाहतूक कोंडीची समस्या कायमची संपुष्टात आली आहे.



- हा उड्डाणपूल विरार पूर्व आणि पश्चिम भागाला थेट… pic.twitter.com/my13B2NgKp — Ganesh Naik (@NaikSpeaks) May 8, 2026

As Vasai-Virar undergoes rapid urbanisation, existing transport infrastructure has struggled to keep pace. Recognising this, the Public Works Department (PWD) initiated the construction of the Naringi Flyover at Railway Crossing No. 41 approximately six to seven years ago.

Project faced years of delay

While technical hurdles caused significant delays, the project has finally overcome all obstacles to become operational.

The ceremony saw a gathering of several high-ranking officials and dignitaries, including Ajiv Patil (Mayor), Dr Hemant Savara (MP), Rajan Naik (MLA), Sneha Dubey-Pandit, Rajendra Gavit, Dr Indurani Jakhar (District Collector), and Prithviraj B.P. (Municipal Commissioner).

Ganesh Naik addresses citizens’ concerns

Speaking at the event, Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik acknowledged the residents' struggles.

"It is a fact that technical issues delayed this project, causing distress to citizens at the Naringi crossing. However, the bridge is now open, providing major relief. Moving forward, we will work collectively for the city's development and accelerate other proposed projects," Naik stated.

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Commuters expected to save travel time

The Naringi railway crossing was notorious for long wait times. With the bridge now functional, Virar East and West are now seamlessly connected.

Commuters are expected to save at least 30 minutes per trip. The bridge will lead to significant fuel savings and is expected to boost local development and business activities in the surrounding areas.

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