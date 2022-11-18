Palghar: Liquor mafia attack excise flying squad; 2 officials seriously injured while intercepting pickup vans | Representative Image

Palghar: Flying squad officers of the state excise department were attacked by the mafia involved in illegal liquor trafficking. One excise employee and another person was injured in the incident.

The flying squad of the state excise department received information about the illegal liquor trafficking to Gujarat. According to the information obtained by the flying squad headed by Inspector Mahesh Dhanshetty, he and his colleagues were tracking information which led them to Krunje village in Vikramgad.

Illicit liquor carrying pickup vehicles cause accident

On November 18, at about 5:15 am the squad located two pickup vehicles likely loaded with illegal liquor. When the flying squad chased these vehicles near Gavitpada in Krunje village they suspected one of the pickup was carrying liquor while the other was empty.

The pickup vehicles changed their positions and the empty pickup started obstructing the excise department vehicle. The empty pickup stopped in the middle of the road which led the excise department vehicle to dash the vehicle.

The excise department vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio, toppled into a pit beside the road and was badly damaged. Excise department employee Kamlesh Sanap and witness Vinayak Gadge were seriously injured in this accident. A complaint about this incident is lodged in Talasari police station against accused Vikram Deepak Raut, Vinayak Kamlakar Bari and Simon Vishnu Kachara.