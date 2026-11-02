Palghar Leopard Attack: 65-Year-Old Woman Agricultural Labourer Killed In Vangaon; Residents Demand Forest Department Action

Forest Officials Reached Mategaon After A Leopard Attack Claimed The Life Of An Agricultural Labourer | Representational Image | File

Palghar, November 2, 2026: A 65-year-old woman agricultural labourer was killed in a leopard attack at Mategaon (Chandigaon) village in the Vangaon area of Palghar district on the evening of Sunday, November 1, triggering panic among local residents, farmers and agricultural workers.

The deceased has been identified as Tulshi Rama Savar, a native of Sarshi village in Vikramgad taluka. The incident occurred between 6.30 pm and 7 pm when she was returning after completing her daily agricultural work at a private farm.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at Survey No. 183/5 in Mategaon, on agricultural land owned by farmer Balwant Thakaji Raut of Chandigaon. The leopard, reportedly lying in wait, suddenly attacked Savar and caught her by the neck, killing her on the spot.

Forest Officials Begin Investigation

On receiving information about the incident, Raut and other villagers rushed to the spot. However, the animal had already fled into the darkness.

A team of forest officials from the Boisar Range, under the Dahanu Forest Division, reached the location and initiated the panchnama proceedings. The Forest Department has stated that preliminary findings indicate a leopard attack.

Recent Leopard Attack Raises Concerns

The incident has heightened concerns over the increasing movement of leopards in the western coastal belt of Palghar district. It comes less than a month after a woman was reportedly killed in a leopard attack at Bhogle Pada near Navali on October 9, approximately 25 kilometres from Mategaon.

Over the past few months, leopard sightings have been reported from several parts of the district, with incidents of attacks on dogs, cattle calves and other animals also raising concerns among residents.

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Residents Demand Immediate Forest Department Action

Local residents have demanded that the Forest Department immediately install trap cameras and cages in the area to capture the leopard and prevent further attacks.

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