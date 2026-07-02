Palghar Launches Multi-Agency Road Safety Drive To Cut Highway Accidents, Boost Emergency Response | File Pic

Palghar: With road safety emerging as a major administrative priority, the Palghar District Administration has initiated a series of measures aimed at reducing highway accidents, improving pedestrian safety and strengthening emergency response systems across the district.



A review meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held under the chairmanship of District Collector and Committee Chairperson Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar to assess accident-prone locations, identify gaps in highway safety infrastructure and accelerate corrective action through coordination among various departments.



Senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Police Department, Regional Transport Office (RTO), Health Department, Public Works Department, Zilla Parishad, Municipal Administration, Vasai-Virar City Commissionerate and representatives of social organizations participated in the meeting.



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During the meeting, the committee conducted a detailed review of ongoing safety initiatives and directed all concerned agencies to implement time-bound and result-oriented measures to improve commuter safety on national highways and major roads in the district.



One of the key concerns discussed was the increasing number of accidents caused by unauthorized median gaps on highways. The committee directed concerned authorities to undertake permanent corrective measures by installing Metal Beam Crash Barriers and New Jersey Crash Barriers at vulnerable locations instead of relying only on temporary arrangements. Officials were also instructed to immediately remove damaged crash barriers and strengthen overall highway safety infrastructure.



To improve pedestrian safety, the committee reviewed the progress of previously approved Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), of which 10 have already been completed. Considering the growing need for safer pedestrian movement across highways, the committee had requested NHAI to approve additional FOBs. Responding to the request, NHAI has approved six new FOBs at accident-prone locations including Talasari, Nilgiri Hotel area, Amboli, Khaniwade, Bapane and Sasunavghar.



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The committee also emphasized the importance of the “Golden Hour” — the critical first hour after an accident during which immediate medical treatment can save lives. At present, six ambulances, including four Basic Life Support (BLS) and two Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, are stationed round-the-clock at key highway points such as Talasari Police Check Post, Charoti Toll Plaza, Durves Police Check Post, Khaniwade Toll Plaza, Chinchoti Naka and Sasunavghar/Ghodbunder.



Additionally, four highway patrolling vehicles have been deployed at intervals of approximately 30 kilometres to monitor traffic and assist during emergencies. To improve accountability and efficiency, authorities have been instructed to regularly submit GPS logs of ambulances and patrolling vehicles for review.



The administration has also directed that Highway Police contact numbers along with the 1033 highway helpline be prominently displayed at major locations for public convenience. District Collector Dr. Jakhar further instructed all emergency agencies to maintain a response time of less than five minutes during any unexpected incident.





The committee reviewed accident prevention measures in the Mendhwan Ghat section as well. Temporary safety interventions including rumble strip markings, street lights and chevron boards have already been installed to improve visibility and driver awareness.



For long-term safety improvements, a proposal for acquisition of 6672 square metres of land for road realignment has been submitted to NHAI headquarters. Officials informed the committee that a detailed traffic study would be conducted after the Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway becomes operational, following which permanent solutions will be implemented.



Strict action was also ordered against illegal dumping of construction debris and unauthorized parking of vehicles and rickshaws along highways, which often lead to traffic congestion and safety hazards. Police, RTO and Municipal Authorities have been directed to conduct joint enforcement drives and initiate legal action against violators.



The administration further stressed the need to create awareness about the Rah-Veer and PM RAHAT schemes to ensure accident victims receive immediate and cashless medical treatment. Departments have been instructed to undertake extensive publicity campaigns regarding these schemes.



The District Collector directed all concerned agencies to undertake detailed micro-planning over the next three months with the objective of substantially reducing highway accidents across the district.

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