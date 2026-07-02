Maharashtra Govt Suspends Controversial RTI Rules 2026 Following Anna Hazare's Hunger Strike Threat

Social Activist Anna Hazare | File Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has suspended the implementation of the controversial Maharashtra Right to Information (RTI) Rules, 2026, after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the State Information Commission to keep the newly notified provisions in abeyance amid mounting criticism from transparency activists.



The move comes after veteran anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike from July 5, alleging that the revised rules would weaken the Right to Information Act by creating unnecessary barriers for citizens seeking government information.



The rules, notified by the General Administration Department on June 12, had proposed a series of significant changes to the RTI process. These included raising the application fee to Rs 30, making self-attested proof of Indian citizenship mandatory with every application, restricting each application to a single subject, and generally limiting applications to 150 words.



The revised framework also introduced appeal fees of Rs 50 for the first appeal and Rs 100 for the second appeal before the Maharashtra State Information Commission. It further empowered Public Information Officers (PIOs) to direct applicants to access information already available on official websites instead of providing physical copies.



Hazare strongly objected to the amendments, claiming they diluted the spirit of the RTI Act and imposed additional procedural and financial burdens on citizens. In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, he alleged that the rules had been framed without public consultation and urged the government to withdraw them.



The activist demanded that fresh rules be drafted only after consultations with RTI experts, Information Commissioners, social activists, lawyers, journalists and civil society representatives.



Responding to the growing opposition, the Chief Minister ordered an immediate stay on the implementation of the rules, providing temporary relief to RTI activists who had warned that the changes would adversely affect transparency and public accountability.

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