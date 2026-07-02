Mumbai Manhole Death: 'No Safety Measures Were Put In Place,' Says Aslam Sheikh's Friend Irfan

Deceased Aslam Sheikh's friend Irfan. |

Mumbai: After the death of a 55-year-old man who allegedly fell into an open manhole, his friend Irfan on Thursday said there were no safety measures in place while the repair work was ongoing.

The deceased, identified as Aslam Sheikh, allegedly died after falling into an open manhole while walking on the road and talking on the phone. Following the incident, rescue operations were immediately launched. After the body was recovered, officials confirmed that the man had died.

Friend alleges safety lapses

Irfan, speaking to the media, said, “The BMC was carrying out drainage work here, but no safety measures had been put in place. There were no barricades or warning signs. Aslam bhai was walking when he fell into the open drain and lost his life.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A 60-year-old man, Aslam Sheikh, died after allegedly falling into an open manhole on Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area, where drainage grill repair work was underway amid heavy rainfall and waterlogging.



Reacting to the incident, Aslam Sheikh's friend… pic.twitter.com/6GIP5JTK7s — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2026

Further speaking, he questioned the incident, asking, “Who will now take responsibility for his family? "We demand that an FIR be registered against the contractor, the ward officer, and everyone responsible for this work, and that strict action be taken against them,” he added.

BJP leader seeks strict action

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sanjay Upadhyay, reacting to the incident, said, “This morning, a man named Aslam Isak Shaikh died after falling into a manhole in Sakinaka. This is unfortunate. I express my condolences to his family.”

Further speaking, he said the value of a Mumbaikar’s life is priceless and such incidents are deeply unfortunate. “Today, this is the third such incident. Keeping manholes open during the rainy season without any warning signs or instructions is negligence, and officials responsible for such negligence should be charged with culpable homicide so that such mistakes do not happen in the future.”

VIDEO | Mumbai: As a man identified as Aslam Isak Shaikh accidentally fell into an open stormwater drain in the Sakinaka area, BJP leader Sanjay Upadhyay says, "This morning, a young man named Aslam Isak Shaikh died after falling into a manhole in Sakinaka. This is unfortunate.… pic.twitter.com/DBgHuYbWuH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2026

Condemning the officials' negligence in the matter, he asserted that strict action will be taken against them.

Social media reacts

Moreover, the incident has garnered significant attention on social media, with several users raising concerns over the safety of Mumbaikars during the monsoon.

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