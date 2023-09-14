 Palghar Independent Councillor Pravin More's Fast Unto Death Gains Momentum, Demanding Completion of Development Projects
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Independent Councillor Pravin More's Fast Unto Death Gains Momentum, Demanding Completion of Development Projects

Palghar Independent Councillor Pravin More's Fast Unto Death Gains Momentum, Demanding Completion of Development Projects

His fast has gathered the support of other councillors and various organisations and individuals.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Pravin More undergoes fast unto death | PRATIK NETAWANE

Palghar: An independent Councillor of Palghar Municipal Council Pravin More has started fast unto death for completion of various development work in his ward.

His fast has gathered the support of other councillors and various organisations and individuals.

Many support Pravin More's protest

Pravin More, councillor of Palghar Nagarparishad from Ward No 4 started a fast unto death on September 14 in front of the District Collector Office at Palghar. Leader of Shivsena in the Municipal Council Kailash Mhatre, councillors Anuja Tare, Radha Pamale and Hindavi Patil supported the protest. Many individuals and representatives of Social organisations have supported this protest.

Pravin More started a similar fast on April 26

Pravin More had started a similar fast unto death on April 26 this year for the completion of a main road which passes through his ward. The fast was suspended after the Chief Officer of Palghar Municipal Council had assured to complete the work.

The administration of Palghar Municipal Council turned a deaf ear to demands of development work raised by Councillor More which prompted him to start the fast again. The administration has been assuring Pravin More about the completion of work but More is not convinced by oral assurances by the Council authorities

Read Also
Palghar: District Police Organise Jansavad Abhiyan; Felicitates High Ranking Officers With A+++...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Conducts Searches On Mumbai Firm, Seizes ₹20.11 Cr In Assets

ED Conducts Searches On Mumbai Firm, Seizes ₹20.11 Cr In Assets

Mumbai News: Authorities Confirm 3 More Zika Cases In State

Mumbai News: Authorities Confirm 3 More Zika Cases In State

Mumbai News: BMC To Inspect Sweet Shops During Festive Season

Mumbai News: BMC To Inspect Sweet Shops During Festive Season

Mumbai News: Liver Donation Saves Man's Life At Fortis

Mumbai News: Liver Donation Saves Man's Life At Fortis

Mumbai News: ₹950 Cr BMC Contribution For Funding MUTP 3 A

Mumbai News: ₹950 Cr BMC Contribution For Funding MUTP 3 A