Palghar Independent Councillor Pravin More's Fast Unto Death Gains Momentum, Demanding Completion of Development Projects

Pravin More undergoes fast unto death | PRATIK NETAWANE

Palghar: An independent Councillor of Palghar Municipal Council Pravin More has started fast unto death for completion of various development work in his ward.

His fast has gathered the support of other councillors and various organisations and individuals.

Many support Pravin More's protest

Pravin More, councillor of Palghar Nagarparishad from Ward No 4 started a fast unto death on September 14 in front of the District Collector Office at Palghar. Leader of Shivsena in the Municipal Council Kailash Mhatre, councillors Anuja Tare, Radha Pamale and Hindavi Patil supported the protest. Many individuals and representatives of Social organisations have supported this protest.

Pravin More started a similar fast on April 26

Pravin More had started a similar fast unto death on April 26 this year for the completion of a main road which passes through his ward. The fast was suspended after the Chief Officer of Palghar Municipal Council had assured to complete the work.

The administration of Palghar Municipal Council turned a deaf ear to demands of development work raised by Councillor More which prompted him to start the fast again. The administration has been assuring Pravin More about the completion of work but More is not convinced by oral assurances by the Council authorities