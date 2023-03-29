Palghar: Illegal sand mining in Vaitarna river threatens rail bridge safety; 2 booked | Pixabay

The illegal dredging of sand from the Vaitarna river is endangering the safety of the rail bridge connecting the Vaitarna and Safale stations in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

For illegal sand mining, a criminal offence was recently registered against two people at Mandvi police station under Section 151 of the Railways Act (Damage to or destruction of certain railway properties), various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the Environment Protection Act.

"During the inspection of the bridge on Monday, police found a suction pump was pulling out sand from the Vaitarna river. The pump was found mounted on a boat in the vicinity. The sand was being collected and heaped at the site," he said. Police destroyed the suction pump and the boat.

"The act of illegal dredging of sand has made the railway bridge over the Vaitarna river unsafe and also disturbed the environment," the FIR stated.

