Palghar: Human-wildlife conflict strikes Dahanu as leopard attacks two in separate incidents

Representative image

Palghar: In a series of alarming events, two instances of human-wildlife conflict unfolded in Palghar’s Dahanu as a leopard attacked two individuals in separate incidents.

Both victims managed to escape with their lives, but the incidents have left the local villagers gripped with fear.

How much were they wounded

Gholvad Lilakpada in neighbourhood?

The first incident occurred on May 21, at approximately 2:30 pm, when Sunil Vayada, a labourer working on a Chikoo farm near Kosbad in Dahanu Taluka, on hearing incessant barking of dogs, ventured a few yards outside, only to be confronted by the leopard.

Sunil narrowly evaded the ferocious attack

In a desperate bid for survival, he narrowly evaded the ferocious attack. Subsequently, Sunil received medical treatment for his wounds at the Gholvad Primary Health Centre.

Later that same evening, in the vicinity of Lilakpada, the employees of a small domestic steel buffing unit were shocked to see a leopard venturing into a pile of dry rice.

Leopard attacks Sunil's brother

Around 200 people from neighboring villages immediately gathered to ward off the predator. However, despite their efforts, the leopard managed to pounce on Laxman Vayada before making a swift getaway.

Laxman, who coincidentally happens to be Sunil's brother, was rushed to the Dahanu Subdistrict Hospital for necessary medical attention.

Forest officials promptly provided a monetary compensation of ₹5 thousand to each of the injured.

Forest department officials have heightened their vigilance in the area and issued strict instructions to locals, urging them to avoid venturing out alone after 6 pm.

Additionally, camera traps and other animal-catching mechanisms have been deployed to capture the elusive leopard.

