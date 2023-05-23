 Palghar: Human-wildlife conflict strikes Dahanu as leopard attacks two in separate incidents
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Human-wildlife conflict strikes Dahanu as leopard attacks two in separate incidents

Palghar: Human-wildlife conflict strikes Dahanu as leopard attacks two in separate incidents

Both victims managed to escape with their lives, but the incidents have left the local villagers gripped with fear.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Palghar:  In a series of alarming events, two instances of human-wildlife conflict unfolded in Palghar’s Dahanu as a leopard attacked two individuals in separate incidents.  

Both victims managed to escape with their lives, but the incidents have left the local villagers gripped with fear.

How much were they wounded

Gholvad Lilakpada in neighbourhood?

The first incident occurred on May 21, at approximately 2:30 pm, when Sunil Vayada, a labourer working on a Chikoo farm near Kosbad in Dahanu Taluka, on hearing incessant barking of dogs, ventured a few yards outside, only to be confronted by the leopard. 

Sunil narrowly evaded the ferocious attack

In a desperate bid for survival, he narrowly evaded the ferocious attack. Subsequently, Sunil received medical treatment for his wounds at the Gholvad Primary Health Centre.

Later that same evening, in the vicinity of Lilakpada, the employees of a small domestic steel buffing unit were shocked to see a leopard venturing into a pile of dry rice. 

Leopard attacks Sunil's brother

Around 200 people from neighboring villages immediately gathered to ward off the predator. However, despite their efforts, the leopard managed to pounce on Laxman Vayada before making a swift getaway. 

Laxman, who coincidentally happens to be Sunil's brother, was rushed to the Dahanu Subdistrict Hospital for necessary medical attention. 

Forest officials promptly provided a monetary compensation of ₹5 thousand to each of the injured.

Forest department officials have heightened their vigilance in the area and issued strict instructions to locals, urging them to avoid venturing out alone after 6 pm. 

Additionally, camera traps and other animal-catching mechanisms have been deployed to capture the elusive leopard.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Leopard rescued from village in Palghar district
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mira Bhayandar woman loses ₹3 lakh trying to replace medicines online

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mira Bhayandar woman loses ₹3 lakh trying to replace medicines online

Mumbai: Massive traffic jams observed on WEH due to CM Shinde's convoy, vehicles breaking down

Mumbai: Massive traffic jams observed on WEH due to CM Shinde's convoy, vehicles breaking down

Mumbai: Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train embarks on spectacular journey, promoting domestic tourism &...

Mumbai: Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train embarks on spectacular journey, promoting domestic tourism &...

Mumbai: 14-year-old Maleesha Kharwa from Dharavi becomes face of luxury beauty brand; says 'Priyanka...

Mumbai: 14-year-old Maleesha Kharwa from Dharavi becomes face of luxury beauty brand; says 'Priyanka...

Palghar: Human-wildlife conflict strikes Dahanu as leopard attacks two in separate incidents

Palghar: Human-wildlife conflict strikes Dahanu as leopard attacks two in separate incidents