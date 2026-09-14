Palghar Hospital Ruckus: Suspended Shiv Sena Leaders Among 8 Who Surrender After 8-Day Manhunt

Palghar Hospital Assault: Shiv Sena's Rahul Gharat Arrested After Surrendering Before Police |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Eight people wanted in connection with the ruckus at Palghar's Relief Hospital surrendered before Palghar Police on Sunday, ending an eight-day manhunt.

Among those who surrendered were suspended Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Sankhe, suspended Yuva Sena chief Sairaj Patil, Manish alias Vicky Sankhe, Rahul Sankhe, Rishabh Ware, corporator Nilam Sankhe and Manoj Gharat.

Police arrested the group and produced them before the special holiday court in Palghar. First Class Judicial Magistrate Yogesh Gajbhiye remanded all eight, along with Rahul Gharat, who had been arrested earlier, and other accused, to police custody until September 16.

Sankhe’s driver has also been arrested. With this, the total number of accused has reached 23, of whom 22 were produced in court.

Dispute Over Treatment Of Injured Govindas

The case dates back to the early hours of September 6, following a dispute over the treatment and discharge of injured Govindas.

Several members of a Govinda troupe had been hurt while forming human pyramids during Dahi Handi celebrations near the Shiv Sena district office at Shivaji Chowk and were taken to Relief Hospital for treatment.

A group allegedly forced its way into the hospital, abused and threatened staff, and vandalised the premises. Hospital employee Vivek Zinga was allegedly assaulted, with Gharat accused of slapping him.

Police registered an FIR against 17 people, including Sankhe, Gharat and Rohit Gavit, among others.

Police To Examine Individual Roles, CCTV Footage

With this latest development, police are now expected to focus on the individual role of each accused and the evidence collected during the investigation, including CCTV footage from the hospital and surrounding areas.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 16.