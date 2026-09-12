Palghar Hospital Assault Case: Arrest Tally Rises To 12 As MLA’s Son Rohit Gavit And Sairaj Patil Held | X

Palghar, Maharashtra: The arrest tally in the Relief Hospital assault case in Palghar has risen to 12, with police taking into custody Rohit Gavit, son of Palghar MLA Rajendra Gavit, and suspended Yuva Sena leader Sairaj Patil as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged assault and ruckus at the hospital.

Dispute Over Govinda Treatment Led To Hospital Ruckus

The incident occurred in the early hours of September 6 following a dispute over the treatment and discharge of a Govinda who had sustained injuries during Dahi Handi celebrations. A group allegedly entered Relief Hospital and engaged in an altercation with doctors and hospital staff. Police subsequently registered a case against 17 people.

According to police, nine members of a Govinda troupe were arrested in the morning on Friday, followed by three more arrests later in the day. The arrests were made after investigators examined CCTV footage from the hospital and surrounding areas to identify those allegedly involved in the incident. A local court has remanded the 12 accused to police custody until September 13.

MLA’s Son And Suspended Sena Leader Taken Into Custody

Rohit Gavit was subsequently taken into custody from Mira Road, while Sairaj Patil was traced to Shirdi and brought into police custody.

Earlier, Shiv Sena Palghar city chief Rahul Gharat had surrendered before the police and was arrested in connection with the case. He was subsequently remanded to police custody till September 13. The case also names Shiv Sena Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe and other party functionaries.

The case has gained further attention following criticism of the police investigation and the handling of the alleged assault on medical personnel. Investigators are continuing to examine CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the role of each accused.

Meanwhile, several accused have approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. The applications are scheduled to be heard on September 15.

The incident has also triggered political repercussions, with Shiv Sena taking disciplinary action against leaders and functionaries allegedly linked to the episode. The investigation into the remaining accused is underway.

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