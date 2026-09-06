Palghar Hospital Ruckus: Hospital Head Alleges Shiv Sena Workers Assaulted Staff, Hit Female Doctor - VIDEO |

Palghar: Following the ruckus allegedly created by Shiv Sena office-bearers at a Palghar hospital over the treatment costs, the hospital’s head on Sunday claimed that the workers stormed the facility, assaulted staff members and allegedly hit a female doctor.

Hospital head details alleged incident

Speaking about the incident, Dr Vishal Godgikarkar, head of the hospital, said, “Last night, five to six patients from the Dahi Handi incident came to our hospital and were treated. Some patients were treated on an OPD basis, while some had to be admitted. One patient had a head injury and was kept in the ICU because he had a history of unconsciousness. A CT scan was conducted, following which he was admitted.”

Palghar, Maharashtra: Dr Vishal Godgikarkar, Head of the Hospital, says, "...Last night, five to six patients from the incident came to our hospital and were treated. Some patients were treated on an OPD basis, while some had to be admitted. One patient had a head injury and was… pic.twitter.com/u1UOKTev99 — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2026

He further said that some Shiv Sena office-bearers entered the hospital and allegedly questioned why the patient had been admitted and why money was being demanded. “They verbally abused the staff and entered the ICU as well,” Godgikarkar added.

Patients allegedly taken away

Godgikarkar further claimed that around 15 to 20 people entered the hospital and allegedly took away a patient who had been admitted there.

“They also took a patient who was on saline without our doctor’s permission. Another patient was undergoing an MRI scan and was also reportedly taken along with them,” he added.

According to reports, the commotion began after the hospital staff handed over a bill of around Rs 19,866 to one of the patients at the time of discharge.

Video shows alleged assault

A video shared on X shows members of the Govinda team and Shiv Sena workers allegedly hurling abuses at hospital staff, including a woman. The visuals further show one of the Shiv Sena workers allegedly slapping the hospital receptionist who was present at the time.

ShivSena functionaries create ruckus at Palghar hospital



Over treatment of an injured Govinda team member, doctors and staff were allegedly abused and threatened with vandalism. A staffer was also allegedly assaulted. A case has been registered against 17 pic.twitter.com/DbYyi2dh8T — Suhas Birhade ↗️ (@Suhas_News) September 6, 2026

Doctors file police complaint

Dr Godgikarkar further said that after other hospital members learnt about the incident, the doctors and staff who were allegedly assaulted along with the orther doctors went to a police station and filed a complaint against the Shiv Sena workers over their alleged behaviour.

Read Also Palghar Hospital Row: 17 Booked After Dispute Over Treatment Of Injured Govindas

He said that around 10 people have so far been named in the complaint. He added that the hospital would follow the necessary procedures and convene meetings with other concerned bodies to ensure that due process is followed in the matter.

Meanwhile, reports stated that Palghar Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Medical Services Protection Act.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway.

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