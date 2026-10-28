Palghar Hospital Ruckus Case: Bail Granted To 11 Govindas And Cameraman; Key Accused Await Hearings

Bail has been granted to 11 Govindas and a cameraman as the court continues proceedings involving other accused in the Palghar case | File Photo

Palghar, October 27, 2026: In the Palghar hospital ruckus case, the court has granted bail to 11 Govindas and a cameraman, while proceedings concerning the bail applications of the key accused are still pending.

Bail Hearings Scheduled For Key Accused

The bail applications of Rahul, Manish alias Vicky, and corporator Neelam Sankhe are expected to come up for a decision on October 31. Meanwhile, the hearing on the bail application filed by Sairaj Patil is scheduled for November 2.

The case relates to the incident at a hospital in Palghar that led to a confrontation and subsequent legal proceedings. While the grant of bail to the 11 Govindas and the cameraman marks progress in their respective cases, the court is yet to decide on the bail pleas of the other accused.

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Further developments are expected following the scheduled hearings at the end of October and in early November.

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