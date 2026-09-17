Palghar Hospital Ruckus Case: 22 Accused Sent To Police Custody, Former Shiv Sena City Chief Rahul Gharat In Judicial Custody

A Palghar court extended police custody for 22 accused while former Shiv Sena City Chief Rahul Gharat was sent to judicial custody | X

Palghar, September 17, 2026: A Palghar court on Wednesday remanded 22 accused in the Relief Hospital ruckus case to police custody until September 18, while accused former Shiv Sena City Chief Rahul Gharat was sent to judicial custody.

The case pertains to an alleged assault and ruckus at Palghar’s Relief Hospital following the Dahi Handi celebrations, reportedly over the treatment and discharge of injured Govinda participants.

The police had registered a case against several persons in connection with the alleged assault on hospital staff and disruption at the medical facility.

Gharat Sent To Judicial Custody

Gharat, who was accused of assaulting a hospital employee, had appeared before the Palghar police on September 7. His police custody had subsequently been extended on multiple occasions. During Wednesday’s hearing, the police sought judicial custody for Gharat, which was granted by the court.

The remaining 22 accused, including Shiv Sena District Chief Kundan Sankhe, were produced before the court and remanded to police custody until September 18. The court passed the order after hearing the prosecution and defence.

Investigation Underway

The investigation has involved the questioning of accused persons and examination of evidence related to the incident.

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The incident occurred after several Govinda participants were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations and were taken to Relief Hospital for treatment. Police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on doctors and hospital staff and the subsequent ruckus at the facility.

The investigation is continuing, with the accused scheduled to be produced before the court again on September 18.

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