Palghar Horror: Mother Arrested for Strangling Newborn Girl Child To Death

Palghar: A mother murdered her third newborn girl and dumped the body in an isolated place. This incident happened in Ghivali village in Palghar. Tarapur Police arrested the accused after a complaint was filed by the health worker.

Shreya Prabhu (Age 30) gave birth to the baby girl on August 30. The family was expecting a boy, so after the fifth day of birth, the mother strangled the newborn to death at 11.30 pm on September 4. The newborn was a healthy child, weighing 2700 grams. On the third day, the weight of the newborn was 3100 grams when the health workers inspected the child.

Premeditated plan

After murdering the baby, Shreya wrapped the body in a plastic bag, covered it in a kurta, and disposed of the body at an isolated place on Ghivali Kamboda Road at 5.30 am on September 5. To deceive the neighbors, Shreya went to Boisar by State Transport bus, visited her mother's residence in Khar, and returned in the evening.

The Asha workers and health workers who visited Shreya for post-natal testing on September 11 inquired about the missing newborn girl. Shreya lied, claiming that she had kept the newborn at her relative's place in Vangaan. The neighbors also informed that Shreya had returned home alone on September 5.

Health workers sound alarm after suspicion

On suspicion, the health worker registered a complaint at Tarapur Police Station on September 11. The police took Shreya to Vangaon along with a health worker to locate the child, but she could not provide the details after the search. During the investigation, Shreya admitted the crime and showed the spot where she disposed of the child. The police arrested Shreya on September 12. The body was found in a decomposed state, and the doctors conducted a spot post-mortem and sent the samples for DNA matching and other investigations.

Shreya is supposed to have predecided the murder plan as she had intimated to her neighbor that she was going to visit her mother's residence in Mumbai.

Shreya's husband lives in Mahim, and the couple had been said to be staying at different places, probably due to quarrels and disputes.

API Suresh Salunke is investigating this case, and the accused sections of IPC 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of the evidence of the offence) have been levied.

