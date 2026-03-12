Palghar Health Probe: Virar Diagnostic Lab Under Scanner For Issuing Reports In Name Of Suspended Doctor

Authorities investigate a Virar East diagnostic laboratory after reports were allegedly issued under the name of a doctor whose medical registration had been suspended | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 12: A diagnostic laboratory in Virar East has come under investigation after authorities discovered that medical reports were allegedly being issued under the name of a doctor whose registration had been suspended by the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

Earlier, The Free Press Journal had reported that a significant number of pathology laboratories in the MMR were functioning without qualified pathologists.

Complaint filed by VVMC medical officer

According to an official complaint filed by Dr. Sampat Satya Valvi, a Medical Officer with the Health Department of the Vasai–Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC), the matter came to light following directions from Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Bhakti Chaudhary.

Dr. Valvi stated that he received a letter dated October 13, 2023, informing him that Dr. Rajesh Gunvantray Soni, who was listed as a pathologist at certain pathology and diagnostic centres in the area, had his medical registration suspended by the MMC under provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Council Act, 1965. The certificate’s validity had reportedly expired on November 16, 2021.

Reports allegedly issued despite suspension

Despite this, authorities found that blood test reports were allegedly still being issued bearing the doctor’s signature. Officials said such practices could pose a serious threat to public health.

Acting on the directive and in accordance with a 1991 government resolution regulating diagnostic centres, a municipal health team inspected Dhanvantari Pathology Laboratories in Virar. During the inspection, the certificate displayed at the diagnostic centre was reportedly in the name of Dr. Soni.

Upon questioning staff present at the laboratory, officials learned that diagnostic reports had allegedly continued to be issued in Dr. Soni’s name even after the suspension of his medical registration.

Civic body initiates process to file FIR

Following these findings, a complaint has been lodged against Dr. Soni, and the civic body has initiated the process of filing a First Information Report (FIR). Further investigation is expected to determine the extent of the alleged violations and whether action will also be taken against the owners of the diagnostic centre.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Maharashtra Association of Practising Pathologists and Microbiologists (MAPPM) claimed that Dr. Soni continued operating despite notices issued by the civic body. According to the association, the doctor, originally from Gujarat, had allegedly been operating illegally for a long period.

